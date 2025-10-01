Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s (REGN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN) has gone up by 6.20% for the week, with a 6.03% rise in the past month and a 11.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.66% for REGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.94% for REGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) Right Now?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44x compared to its average ratio. REGN has 36-month beta value of 0.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for REGN is 102.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REGN on October 01, 2025 was 995.38K shares.

REGN stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) has jumped by 8.98% compared to previous close of $562.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-30 that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is rated a Buy, supported by strong Dupixent and oncology growth offsetting Eylea/Eylea HD declines. REGN’s robust pipeline, best-in-class products, and upcoming patent expirations position the company well for future revenue and margin expansion. Financials remain solid with significant cash reserves, low debt, and shares trading at an undemanding valuation relative to peers and its own historical measures.

Analysts’ Opinion of REGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REGN stocks, with Rothschild & Co Redburn repeating the rating for REGN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for REGN in the upcoming period, according to Rothschild & Co Redburn is $890 based on the research report published on August 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to REGN, setting the target price at $662 in the report published on May 30th of the current year.

REGN Trading at 7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REGN rose by +5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $572.67. In addition, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc saw -41.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REGN starting from McCourt Marion, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $844.61 back on Nov 01 ’24. After this action, McCourt Marion now owns 12,931 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, valued at $844,610 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28% for the present operating margin

0.82% for the gross margin

The net margin for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc stands at 0.31%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 15.34%, with 12.00% for asset returns.

Based on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.75. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 108.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.32 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.