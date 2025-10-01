Profusa Inc (PFSA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, PFSA stock has gone up by 2.22%, with a monthly decline of -15.85% and a quarterly plunge of -97.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.68% for Profusa Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.04% for PFSA’s stock, with a -96.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Profusa Inc (NASDAQ: PFSA) Right Now?

The public float for PFSA is 31.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFSA on October 01, 2025 was 10.55M shares.

PFSA stock’s latest price update

Profusa Inc (NASDAQ: PFSA)’s stock price has increased by 7.11% compared to its previous closing price of $0.3. However, the company has seen a 2.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that Pr. Yann Gouëffic and affiliates (FRANCE-PAD) cover ~8% of all CLTI cases in France BERKELEY, Calif, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Profusa, Inc. (“Profusa” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PFSA), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering a next-generation technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual’s biochemistry, announces additional growth in its customer base in Europe, with a collaboration with Yann Gouëffic, M.D., Ph.D., professor of vascular surgery in the Vascular Center at Groupe Hospitalier Paris Saint Joseph, Paris, France and a leading surgeon in the field of critical limb threatening ischemia (CLTI).

PFSA Trading at -34.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFSA rose by +2.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3280. In addition, Profusa Inc saw -96.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PFSA

Equity return is now at value -1484.67%, with -318.61% for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Profusa Inc (PFSA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.