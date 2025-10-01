Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.65% in comparison to its previous close of $0.94, however, the company has experienced a -5.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. reuters.com reported 2025-09-20 that Electric vehicle maker Polestar is recalling 27,816 cars in the United States due to a rearview camera issue, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Saturday.

Is It Worth Investing in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PSNY is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PSNY is 2.28B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. On October 01, 2025, PSNY’s average trading volume was 4.06M shares.

PSNY’s Market Performance

PSNY stock saw a decrease of -5.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -29.77% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.19% for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.69% for PSNY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNY

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSNY reach a price target of $1.25. The rating they have provided for PSNY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to PSNY, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

PSNY Trading at -11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -14.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9803. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR saw -48.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

-0.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR stands at -0.59%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%.

Based on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.87 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 10.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.