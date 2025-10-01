Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PDYN is 3.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PDYN is 26.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PDYN on October 01, 2025 was 2.46M shares.

PDYN stock’s latest price update

Palladyne AI Corp (NASDAQ: PDYN)’s stock price has soared by 5.36% in relation to previous closing price of $8.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Palladyne AI (PDYN) is rated a speculative buy for high-risk investors, targeting explosive growth in AI software and industrial robotics markets. PDYN boasts a debt-free balance sheet with $62 million cash, offering a 2.5-year runway to capitalize on industrial automation and government defense spending trends. Consensus forecasts project a revenue inflection in FY2027 and EPS profitability by FY2029, supporting significant mid-to-long-term upside potential.

PDYN’s Market Performance

Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) has experienced a -1.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.80% rise in the past month, and a 10.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.04% for PDYN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.72% for PDYN’s stock, with a 17.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDYN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PDYN by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for PDYN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on September 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDYN reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PDYN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2025.

PDYN Trading at 13.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares surge +28.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDYN fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.89. In addition, Palladyne AI Corp saw 402.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDYN starting from THATCHER TREVOR, who sold 2,512 shares at the price of $7.42 back on Aug 21 ’25. After this action, THATCHER TREVOR now owns 167,585 shares of Palladyne AI Corp, valued at $18,632 using the latest closing price.

SONNE STEPHEN, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of Palladyne AI Corp, sold 3,236 shares at $7.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21 ’25, which means that SONNE STEPHEN is holding 190,419 shares at $24,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.61% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Palladyne AI Corp stands at -10.28%. The total capital return value is set at -0.39%. Equity return is now at value -107.11%, with -72.58% for asset returns.

Based on Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$26.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 84.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.