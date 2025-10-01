Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OXSQ)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.02% in comparison to its previous close of $1.59, however, the company has experienced a -4.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that BDCs have already experienced a notable correction. The sector median P/NAV metric indicates ~12% discount to NAV. Many players are priced even below that.

Is It Worth Investing in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OXSQ) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OXSQ is 71.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. On October 01, 2025, the average trading volume of OXSQ was 817.04K shares.

OXSQ’s Market Performance

OXSQ’s stock has seen a -4.81% decrease for the week, with a -28.07% drop in the past month and a -29.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for Oxford Square Capital Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.54% for OXSQ’s stock, with a -34.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OXSQ Trading at -26.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXSQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -28.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXSQ fell by -5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9507. In addition, Oxford Square Capital Corp saw -43.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OXSQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.3% for the present operating margin

-1.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for Oxford Square Capital Corp stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%.

Based on Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $13.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -10.89. The receivables turnover for the company is -8.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is -0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.