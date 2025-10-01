Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVVE is 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NVVE is 19.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVVE on October 01, 2025 was 2.60M shares.

NVVE stock’s latest price update

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE)’s stock price has soared by 11.15% in relation to previous closing price of $0.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $NVVE #CleanEnergy–Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, today announced they were awarded another contract with Sourcewell, a hub that empowers over 75,000 public agencies with cooperative contracts to meet the evolving needs of their communities. This reinforces a valued and growing partnership focused on fleet electrification for public sector clients.

NVVE’s Market Performance

Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) has experienced a 4.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.29% drop in the past month, and a -73.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.89% for NVVE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.32% for NVVE’s stock, with a -82.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVVE stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for NVVE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NVVE in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on December 21, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NVVE Trading at -39.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.08%, as shares sank -22.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVVE rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2482. In addition, Nuvve Holding Corp saw -95.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVVE starting from Poilasne Gregory, who sold 200,000 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Poilasne Gregory now owns 333,475 shares of Nuvve Holding Corp, valued at $94,500 using the latest closing price.

Poilasne Gregory, the Chief Executive Officer of Nuvve Holding Corp, sold 1,680 shares at $0.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31 ’24, which means that Poilasne Gregory is holding 7,381 shares at $0 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.72% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvve Holding Corp stands at -5.55%. The total capital return value is set at -7.51%. Equity return is now at value -1026.66%, with -151.87% for asset returns.

Based on Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$16.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.