Novartis AG ADR (NVS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Novartis AG ADR (NVS) has gone up by 5.99% for the week, with a 2.95% rise in the past month and a 5.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.02% for NVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.09% for NVS’s stock, with a 15.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novartis AG ADR (NYSE: NVS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Novartis AG ADR (NYSE: NVS) is 18.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NVS is 0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for NVS is 1.90B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On October 01, 2025, NVS’s average trading volume was 1.50M shares.

NVS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Novartis AG ADR (NYSE: NVS) has increased by 1.66% when compared to last closing price of $128.24.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that Rhapsido helps to inhibit release of histamine and proinflammatory mediators by targeting BTK, offering unique approach to CSU treatment 1 Well-controlled disease observed as fast as two weeks, with demonstrated safety profile that requires no lab monitoring 1 1.7 million people in US live with CSU; more than half remain symptomatic despite increasing doses of antihistamines 2,3 Remibrutinib also in clinical development for chronic inducible urticaria, food allergy, and hidradenitis suppurativa, expanding Novartis Immunology portfolio EAST HANOVER, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Novartis announced today that Rhapsido® (remibrutinib) received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval as an oral treatment for adult patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) who remain symptomatic despite H1 antihistamine treatment.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NVS by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for NVS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $118 based on the research report published on September 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVS reach a price target of $123. The rating they have provided for NVS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 08th, 2025.

NVS Trading at 6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVS rose by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.23. In addition, Novartis AG ADR saw 12.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Novartis AG ADR stands at 0.25%. The total capital return value is set at 0.23%. Equity return is now at value 32.82%, with 13.61% for asset returns.

Based on Novartis AG ADR (NVS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $20.71 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Novartis AG ADR (NVS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.