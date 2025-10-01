Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (MSDL): A Technical Analysis

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE: MSDL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19x compared to its average ratio. MSDL has 36-month beta value of 0.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MSDL is 86.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MSDL on October 01, 2025 was 683.10K shares.

The stock of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE: MSDL) has decreased by -1.72% when compared to last closing price of $16.08.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-01 that Since May 2025, I have been bearish on the Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund. My concern was that MSDL’s price-to-NAV aligned valuation did not factor in the forthcoming pressures from base rate cuts. While my thesis has turned out to be correct, I am surprised about the magnitude of the realized correction.

MSDL’s Market Performance

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (MSDL) has seen a -6.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.54% decline in the past month and a -17.48% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for MSDL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.79% for MSDL’s stock, with a -18.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSDL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MSDL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for MSDL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $23.50 based on the research report published on July 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to MSDL, setting the target price at $23.50 in the report published on February 20th of the previous year.

MSDL Trading at -11.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -11.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSDL fell by -6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.33. In addition, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund saw -20.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Shannon Kevin, the Director of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund, purchased 5,000 shares at $17.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14 ’25, which means that Shannon Kevin is holding 29,079 shares at $88,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.73% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund stands at 0.56%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 9.34%, with 4.50% for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (MSDL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $338.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (MSDL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.