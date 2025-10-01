MongoDB Inc (MDB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) has jumped by 3.48% compared to previous close of $310.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. reuters.com reported 2025-09-30 that Singapore’s High Court has dismissed a bid by foreign liquidators to sue Standard Chartered Bank and BSI Bank in Singapore over transactions alleged to be linked to the scandal-hit Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, according to a judgment on Wednesday.

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MDB is 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MDB is 78.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDB on October 01, 2025 was 2.79M shares.

MDB’s Market Performance

MDB’s stock has seen a 1.86% increase for the week, with a 0.91% rise in the past month and a 57.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for MongoDB Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.49% for MDB’s stock, with a 39.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDB reach a price target of $365, previously predicting the price at $315. The rating they have provided for MDB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 18th, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to MDB, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on August 27th of the current year.

MDB Trading at 18.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $322.67. In addition, MongoDB Inc saw 19.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from Killalea Peter Thomas, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $321.87 back on Sep 23 ’25. After this action, Killalea Peter Thomas now owns 32,293 shares of MongoDB Inc, valued at $6,437,453 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -3.65%, with -2.36% for asset returns.

Based on MongoDB Inc (MDB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 7.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -25.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$96.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 14.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MongoDB Inc (MDB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.