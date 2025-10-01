Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS)’s stock price has increased by 6.04% compared to its previous closing price of $37.92. However, the company has seen a 3.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that ~ Topline results from the EXPLORE-OSA trial are anticipated in 1Q 2026 ~ RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced that it has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 EXPLORE-OSA trial of lorundrostat in participants with moderate-to-severe OSA and hypertension.

Is It Worth Investing in Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MLYS is 0.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MLYS is 50.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.99% of that float. On October 01, 2025, MLYS’s average trading volume was 1.50M shares.

MLYS’s Market Performance

MLYS’s stock has seen a 3.45% increase for the week, with a 39.33% rise in the past month and a 181.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.40% for Mineralys Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.30% for MLYS’s stock, with a 153.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLYS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MLYS by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for MLYS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on June 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLYS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for MLYS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to MLYS, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 07th of the previous year.

MLYS Trading at 65.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +36.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +199.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLYS rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +208.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.82. In addition, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc saw 237.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLYS starting from Rodman David Malcom, who sold 11,367 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Rodman David Malcom now owns 81,524 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc, valued at $409,266 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5972.53% for the present operating margin

-0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mineralys Therapeutics Inc stands at -5610.97%. The total capital return value is set at -0.65%. Equity return is now at value -63.21%, with -58.32% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$192.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 75391.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.