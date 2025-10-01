Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s (MRVI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, MRVI stock has gone up by 18.11%, with a monthly gain of 35.55% and a quarterly surge of 21.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.39% for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.54% for MRVI’s stock, with a 6.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MRVI is 105.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.67% of that float. On October 01, 2025, the average trading volume of MRVI was 1.41M shares.

MRVI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) has jumped by 11.93% compared to previous close of $2.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRVI stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MRVI by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for MRVI in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $3 based on the research report published on February 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

MRVI Trading at 26.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +34.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRVI rose by +17.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc saw -61.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRVI starting from ORESHACK KURT, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $5.03 back on Jan 31 ’25. After this action, ORESHACK KURT now owns 167,618 shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, valued at $125,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.49% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc stands at -0.9%. The total capital return value is set at -0.39%. Equity return is now at value -55.41%, with -16.61% for asset returns.

Based on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$156.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.