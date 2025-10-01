Magna International Inc (MGA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Magna International Inc (MGA) has seen a 2.54% increase in the past week, with a 3.80% gain in the past month, and a 13.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for MGA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.55% for MGA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) Right Now?

Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for MGA is at 1.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for MGA is 265.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume for MGA on October 01, 2025 was 1.41M shares.

MGA stock’s latest price update

Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA)'s stock price has dropped by -0.38% in relation to previous closing price of $47.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGA

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGA reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for MGA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 04th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to MGA, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

MGA Trading at 5.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.48. In addition, Magna International Inc saw 10.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for Magna International Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 10.06%, with 3.72% for asset returns.

Based on Magna International Inc (MGA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.78 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magna International Inc (MGA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.