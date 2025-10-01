IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV)’s stock price has plunge by 5.03%relation to previous closing price of $189.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.07% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. forbes.com reported 2025-09-26 that Amid increased competition from China’s MGI Tech, Illumina’s stock (NASDAQ: ILMN) has dropped by 11% in a week. MGI Tech’s DNA sequencers are reportedly gaining market share, and despite a recent decline in its international sales due to U.S. sanctions, MGI Tech’s global market presence remains strong.

Is It Worth Investing in IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) Right Now?

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for IQV is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IQV is 168.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.77% of that float. The average trading volume for IQV on October 01, 2025 was 1.58M shares.

IQV’s Market Performance

The stock of IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) has seen a 10.07% increase in the past week, with a 8.57% rise in the past month, and a 21.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for IQV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.98% for IQV stock, with a simple moving average of 12.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IQV by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for IQV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $225 based on the research report published on September 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IQV reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for IQV stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 25th, 2025.

IQV Trading at 6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +7.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQV rose by +9.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.45. In addition, IQVIA Holdings Inc saw -15.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IQV starting from Cherofsky Keriann, who sold 549 shares at the price of $191.53 back on Jul 23 ’25. After this action, Cherofsky Keriann now owns 2,910 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc, valued at $105,150 using the latest closing price.

Sherbet Eric, the insider of IQVIA Holdings Inc, sold 5,800 shares at $190.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23 ’25, which means that Sherbet Eric is holding 27,178 shares at $1,102,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IQV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for IQVIA Holdings Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 19.80%, with 4.50% for asset returns.

Based on IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.45 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.