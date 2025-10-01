Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.83% in relation to its previous close of $447.23. However, the company has experienced a -2.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Intuitive Surgical’s SP platform secures new colorectal clearances, with 88% growth in procedures and rising global adoption momentum.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) Right Now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ISRG is 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ISRG is 356.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ISRG on October 01, 2025 was 2.18M shares.

ISRG’s Market Performance

The stock of Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) has seen a -2.12% decrease in the past week, with a -7.36% drop in the past month, and a -19.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for ISRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.65% for ISRG stock, with a simple moving average of -16.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ISRG reach a price target of $440. The rating they have provided for ISRG stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 09th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ISRG, setting the target price at $650 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

ISRG Trading at -6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $446.27. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc saw -9.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from Ladd Amy L, who sold 336 shares at the price of $470.11 back on Sep 03 ’25. After this action, Ladd Amy L now owns 1,074 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc, valued at $157,957 using the latest closing price.

Ladd Amy L, the Director of Intuitive Surgical Inc, sold 335 shares at $440.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04 ’25, which means that Ladd Amy L is holding 739 shares at $147,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc stands at 0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 16.02%, with 14.17% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.81 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.