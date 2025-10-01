Innodata Inc (INOD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 64.93x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for INOD is 30.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.53% of that float. On October 01, 2025, the average trading volume of INOD was 2.48M shares.

INOD stock’s latest price update

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD)’s stock price has surge by 4.88%relation to previous closing price of $77.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that Event to be elite gathering of enterprise AI leaders, executives, and innovators charting the path of generative AI NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / INNODATA INC. (Nasdaq:INOD), a global data engineering company, today announced it will host the Innodata GenAI Summit on October 9, 2025, at the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco, California.

INOD’s Market Performance

Innodata Inc (INOD) has seen a 16.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 115.89% gain in the past month and a 68.61% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.00% for INOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.83% for INOD’s stock, with a 81.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INOD stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for INOD by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for INOD in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $48 based on the research report published on December 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INOD reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for INOD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 17th, 2024.

BWS Financial gave a rating of “Buy” to INOD, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 22nd of the previous year.

INOD Trading at 57.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares surge +116.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INOD rose by +14.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.68. In addition, Innodata Inc saw 408.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INOD starting from FORLENZA LOUISE C, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $50.15 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, FORLENZA LOUISE C now owns 8,278 shares of Innodata Inc, valued at $50,150 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Innodata Inc stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.41%. Equity return is now at value 73.80%, with 42.99% for asset returns.

Based on Innodata Inc (INOD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 10.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 69.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $30.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Innodata Inc (INOD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.