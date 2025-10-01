Healthcare Triangle Inc (HCTI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ: HCTI)’s stock price has increased by 10.65% compared to its previous closing price of $2.63. However, the company has seen a 14.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“HCTI” or the “Company”), a leader in digital transformation solutions for healthcare and life sciences, today announced a significant milestone for its wholly-owned subsidiary, QuantumNexis.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ: HCTI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HCTI is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HCTI is 5.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCTI on October 01, 2025 was 1.32M shares.

HCTI’s Market Performance

HCTI stock saw an increase of 14.12% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 34.72% and a quarterly increase of -53.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.24% for Healthcare Triangle Inc (HCTI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.82% for HCTI stock, with a simple moving average of -95.85% for the last 200 days.

HCTI Trading at -27.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares surge +67.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCTI rose by +32.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, Healthcare Triangle Inc saw -97.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HCTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.37% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Triangle Inc stands at -0.48%. The total capital return value is set at -0.39%. Equity return is now at value -118.48%, with -55.03% for asset returns.

Based on Healthcare Triangle Inc (HCTI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -19.97. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$3.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Healthcare Triangle Inc (HCTI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.