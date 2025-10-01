Green Plains Inc’s (GPRE) Stock: A -6.99% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Green Plains Inc (GPRE) has gone down by -6.22% for the week, with a -17.89% drop in the past month and a 38.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.72% for GPRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.99% for GPRE’s stock, with a 29.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GPRE is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GPRE is 63.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPRE on October 01, 2025 was 1.94M shares.

GPRE stock’s latest price update

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE)’s stock price has plunge by 2.84%relation to previous closing price of $8.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-26 that OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of its ethanol plant in Rives, Tennessee, to POET Biorefining – Obion, LLC for $190 million in cash. The total includes an estimated $20 million in working capital, to be finalized post-closing. This transaction strengthens Green Plains’ balance sheet by eliminating the company’s junior mezzanine debt and enhancing liquidity. It provides greater financial flexibility.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for GPRE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for GPRE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $14 based on the research report published on August 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRE reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for GPRE stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 14th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to GPRE, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

GPRE Trading at -1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -17.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRE fell by -7.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.72. In addition, Green Plains Inc saw -33.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRE starting from MAPES MICHELLE, who sold 30,954 shares at the price of $9.51 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, MAPES MICHELLE now owns 60,558 shares of Green Plains Inc, valued at $294,373 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.05% for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Plains Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -18.95%, with -9.00% for asset returns.

Based on Green Plains Inc (GPRE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $50.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at 18.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Green Plains Inc (GPRE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.