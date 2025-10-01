Geo Group, Inc (GEO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Geo Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.57% in comparison to its previous close of $20.49, however, the company has experienced a 4.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) (“GEO”) will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, November 6, 2025 before the market opens. GEO has scheduled a conference call and simultaneous webcast for 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Hosting the call for GEO will be George Zoley, Executive Chairman of the Board, J. David Donahue, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Suchinski, Chief Financial Officer. To participate in the teleco.

Is It Worth Investing in Geo Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Geo Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is 34.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GEO is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GEO is 134.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.23% of that float. On October 01, 2025, GEO’s average trading volume was 2.97M shares.

GEO’s Market Performance

GEO stock saw an increase of 4.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.01% and a quarterly increase of -8.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.38% for Geo Group, Inc (GEO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.50% for GEO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for GEO by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for GEO in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $32 based on the research report published on March 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to GEO, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

GEO Trading at 1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.48. In addition, Geo Group, Inc saw 76.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEO starting from ZOLEY GEORGE C, who sold 31,176 shares at the price of $21.52 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, ZOLEY GEORGE C now owns 3,850,904 shares of Geo Group, Inc, valued at $670,929 using the latest closing price.

ZOLEY GEORGE C, the Executive Chairman of Geo Group, Inc, sold 31,176 shares at $20.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09 ’25, which means that ZOLEY GEORGE C is holding 3,882,080 shares at $639,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Geo Group, Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 6.73%, with 2.46% for asset returns.

Based on Geo Group, Inc (GEO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $355.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Geo Group, Inc (GEO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.