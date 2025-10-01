GE Vernova Inc (GEV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of GE Vernova Inc (NYSE: GEV) has decreased by -0.99% when compared to last closing price of $614.9.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. investors.com reported 2025-09-29 that Impressive growth estimates, a strong industry group, and rising fund ownership fuel GE Vernova stock.

Is It Worth Investing in GE Vernova Inc (NYSE: GEV) Right Now?

GE Vernova Inc (NYSE: GEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 145.68x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GEV is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 rating it as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GEV is 272.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.71% of that float. The average trading volume for GEV on October 01, 2025 was 2.79M shares.

GEV’s Market Performance

GEV’s stock has seen a -3.21% decrease for the week, with a 5.02% rise in the past month and a 20.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for GE Vernova Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.27% for GEV’s stock, with a 34.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEV

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEV reach a price target of $740. The rating they have provided for GEV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 15th, 2025.

GEV Trading at -2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEV fell by -4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $616.34. In addition, GE Vernova Inc saw 143.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEV starting from Parks Kenneth Scott, who sold 3,300 shares at the price of $620.00 back on Aug 26 ’25. After this action, Parks Kenneth Scott now owns 7,590 shares of GE Vernova Inc, valued at $2,046,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for GE Vernova Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 12.88%, with 2.29% for asset returns.

Based on GE Vernova Inc (GEV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.64 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -3.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GE Vernova Inc (GEV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.