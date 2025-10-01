First Solar Inc (FSLR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is 19.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FSLR is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 8 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for FSLR is 101.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.12% of that float. On October 01, 2025, FSLR’s average trading volume was 2.98M shares.

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR)'s stock price has soared by 2.29% in relation to previous closing price of $220.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FSLR’s Market Performance

FSLR’s stock has risen by 2.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.23% and a quarterly rise of 32.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for First Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.56% for FSLR’s stock, with a 34.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $220 based on the research report published on August 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSLR reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $188. The rating they have provided for FSLR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 01st, 2025.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to FSLR, setting the target price at $221 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

FSLR Trading at 13.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +12.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR rose by +3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $211.80. In addition, First Solar Inc saw -11.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Sloan Samantha L., who sold 140 shares at the price of $188.47 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Sloan Samantha L. now owns 890 shares of First Solar Inc, valued at $26,386 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.31% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc stands at 0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 15.92%, with 10.54% for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 35.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.87 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Solar Inc (FSLR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.