Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Symbotic Inc’s (SYM) Stock

The stock of Symbotic Inc (SYM) has seen a 10.16% increase in the past week, with a 28.11% gain in the past month, and a 38.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.71% for SYM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.05% for SYM stock, with a simple moving average of 72.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SYM is also noteworthy at 2.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 10 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SYM is 44.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 30.55% of that float. The average trading volume of SYM on October 01, 2025 was 2.32M shares.

SYM stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) has surged by 8.36% when compared to previous closing price of $53.9, but the company has seen a 10.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that SYM’s Nyobolt partnership boosts SymBot performance with lighter, longer-lasting batteries and seamless customer integration.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $35 based on the research report published on September 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYM reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for SYM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 25th, 2025.

Arete gave a rating of “Neutral” to SYM, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on July 25th of the current year.

SYM Trading at 13.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +27.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM rose by +8.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.63. In addition, Symbotic Inc saw 128.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Boyd William M III, who sold 2,455 shares at the price of $50.58 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Boyd William M III now owns 29,429 shares of Symbotic Inc, valued at $124,184 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.16%. Equity return is now at value -4.09%, with -0.50% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$60.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at 29.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 87.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Symbotic Inc (SYM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.