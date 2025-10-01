Evaluating the Ups and Downs of LegalZoom.com Inc’s (LZ) Stock

The stock of LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) has seen a -4.12% decrease in the past week, with a -6.59% drop in the past month, and a 12.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for LZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.44% for LZ stock, with a simple moving average of 12.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ: LZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ: LZ) is above average at 62.22x. The 36-month beta value for LZ is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LZ is 119.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.82% of that float. The average trading volume of LZ on October 01, 2025 was 2.23M shares.

LZ stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ: LZ) has plunged by -2.36% when compared to previous closing price of $10.38, but the company has seen a -4.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZ stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LZ by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LZ in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on August 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LZ reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for LZ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 19th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to LZ, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

LZ Trading at -1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZ fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.61. In addition, LegalZoom.com Inc saw 56.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZ starting from Watson Noel Bertram, who sold 27,319 shares at the price of $11.07 back on Aug 25 ’25. After this action, Watson Noel Bertram now owns 1,676,426 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc, valued at $302,503 using the latest closing price.

Watson Noel Bertram, the Chief Operating Officer & CFO of LegalZoom.com Inc, sold 18,136 shares at $11.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22 ’25, which means that Watson Noel Bertram is holding 1,703,745 shares at $200,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for LegalZoom.com Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 22.58%, with 6.37% for asset returns.

Based on LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 11.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 56.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $80.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.