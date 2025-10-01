Evaluating the Ups and Downs of BTCS Inc’s (BTCS) Stock

The stock of BTCS Inc (BTCS) has seen a 6.16% increase in the past week, with a 26.20% gain in the past month, and a 111.88% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.85% for BTCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.91% for BTCS stock, with a simple moving average of 68.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BTCS is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BTCS is 29.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.17% of that float. The average trading volume of BTCS on October 01, 2025 was 9.06M shares.

BTCS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) has surged by 6.60% when compared to previous closing price of $4.83, but the company has seen a 6.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. thenewswire.com reported 2025-08-25 that August 25, 2025, ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Water Tower Research (www.watertowerresearch.com) has published an Initiation of Coverage Report on BTCS, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) titled, “Powering the Future of the Decentralized Economy with Ethereum”. The report can be accessed here. BTCS, Inc. is an Ethereum-first blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company that executes a sophisticated public Ethereum accumulation strategy by integrating DeFi and TradFi into its operations to maximize its ETH holdings. BTCS’ DeFi/TradFi ETH Accretion Flywheel is key to the company’s growth strategy. BTCS is positioned to capture substantial growth opportunities through vertical integration as both a builder and a validator.

BTCS Trading at 12.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares surge +19.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCS rose by +7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.60. In addition, BTCS Inc saw 332.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTCS starting from Allen Charles W, who sold 50,000 shares at the price of $4.77 back on Aug 18 ’25. After this action, Allen Charles W now owns 4,579,506 shares of BTCS Inc, valued at $238,635 using the latest closing price.

Allen Charles W, the CEO of BTCS Inc, sold 50,000 shares at $4.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14 ’25, which means that Allen Charles W is holding 4,629,506 shares at $206,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.17% for the present operating margin

0.04% for the gross margin

The net margin for BTCS Inc stands at -2.68%. The total capital return value is set at -0.25%. Equity return is now at value -62.90%, with -54.10% for asset returns.

Based on BTCS Inc (BTCS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -39.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$8.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 34.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.19.

Conclusion

In summary, BTCS Inc (BTCS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.