Elutia Inc (ELUT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELUT is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ELUT is 25.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELUT on October 01, 2025 was 122.00K shares.

ELUT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Elutia Inc (NASDAQ: ELUT) has surged by 0.89% when compared to previous closing price of $0.89, but the company has seen a -14.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that – Strengthened balance sheet to fully fund development and launch of NXT-41 platform – – Biologics for breast reconstruction represents $1.5 billion U.S. total addressable market – GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the “Company”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced the closing of the sale of its BioEnvelope business, including the EluPro™ and CanGaroo® bioenvelopes, to Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) for $88 million in cash.

ELUT’s Market Performance

ELUT’s stock has fallen by -14.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -58.52% and a quarterly drop of -58.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.57% for Elutia Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.73% for ELUT’s stock, with a -62.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELUT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ELUT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ELUT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $20 based on the research report published on November 02, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELUT reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ELUT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ELUT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

ELUT Trading at -48.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares sank -56.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELUT fell by -18.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2409. In addition, Elutia Inc saw -76.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELUT starting from HighCape Capital, L.P., who purchased 420,000 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Feb 03 ’25. After this action, HighCape Capital, L.P. now owns 9,520,232 shares of Elutia Inc, valued at $1,050,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.54% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Elutia Inc stands at -0.9%. The total capital return value is set at 8.89%.

Based on Elutia Inc (ELUT), the company’s capital structure generated -2.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$45.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elutia Inc (ELUT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.