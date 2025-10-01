Doximity Inc (DOCS): A Technical Analysis

Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85x compared to its average ratio. DOCS has 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for DOCS is 132.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOCS on October 01, 2025 was 1.56M shares.

DOCS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) has decreased by -3.10% when compared to last closing price of $73.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-26 that Hims & Hers and Doximity are transforming digital health, but which leads in earnings growth and platform expansion? Let’s see.

DOCS’s Market Performance

Doximity Inc (DOCS) has seen a -4.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.79% gain in the past month and a 19.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for DOCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.52% for DOCS’s stock, with a 16.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCS

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCS reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for DOCS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 09th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to DOCS, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

DOCS Trading at 6.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +5.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCS fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.98. In addition, Doximity Inc saw 65.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCS starting from Cabral Timothy S, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $75.00 back on Sep 24 ’25. After this action, Cabral Timothy S now owns 3,221 shares of Doximity Inc, valued at $1,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.4% for the present operating margin

0.9% for the gross margin

The net margin for Doximity Inc stands at 0.4%. The total capital return value is set at 0.23%. Equity return is now at value 24.25%, with 20.64% for asset returns.

Based on Doximity Inc (DOCS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 24.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $240.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Doximity Inc (DOCS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.