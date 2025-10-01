Diageo plc ADR (DEO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Diageo plc ADR (NYSE: DEO)’s stock price has soared by 1.02% in relation to previous closing price of $95.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that DEO’s sales growth is driven by tequila, scotch and Guinness strength, but macro and FX headwinds keep near-term upside in check.

Is It Worth Investing in Diageo plc ADR (NYSE: DEO) Right Now?

Diageo plc ADR (NYSE: DEO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77x compared to its average ratio. DEO has 36-month beta value of 0.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for DEO is 555.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DEO on October 01, 2025 was 1.31M shares.

DEO’s Market Performance

DEO stock saw a decrease of 0.99% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.91% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.25% for Diageo plc ADR (DEO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.54% for DEO’s stock, with a -12.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DEO Trading at -8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares sank -12.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEO rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.95. In addition, Diageo plc ADR saw -31.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Diageo plc ADR stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 22.33%, with 4.98% for asset returns.

Based on Diageo plc ADR (DEO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.36 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Diageo plc ADR (DEO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.