Destiny Tech100 Inc’s (DXYZ) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, DXYZ stock has gone up by 4.88%, with a monthly gain of 2.09% and a quarterly plunge of -25.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.27% for Destiny Tech100 Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.14% for DXYZ’s stock, with a -30.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Destiny Tech100 Inc (NYSE: DXYZ) Right Now?

Destiny Tech100 Inc (NYSE: DXYZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.11x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 6.51.

The public float for DXYZ is 9.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.37% of that float. On October 01, 2025, the average trading volume of DXYZ was 505.69K shares.

DXYZ stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Destiny Tech100 Inc (NYSE: DXYZ) has jumped by 29.79% compared to previous close of $21.3. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-08-11 that U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Monday.

DXYZ Trading at -0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXYZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXYZ fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.73. In addition, Destiny Tech100 Inc saw 171.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXYZ starting from Prasad Sohail, who sold 380,000 shares at the price of $34.14 back on Jul 16 ’25. After this action, Prasad Sohail now owns 702,065 shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc, valued at $12,972,744 using the latest closing price.

Prasad Sohail, the President and CEO of Destiny Tech100 Inc, sold 29,500 shares at $34.14 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16 ’25, which means that Prasad Sohail is holding 8,000 shares at $1,007,095 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXYZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

8.82% for the present operating margin

0.03% for the gross margin

The net margin for Destiny Tech100 Inc stands at 9.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.24%.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 157.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 227.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Destiny Tech100 Inc (DXYZ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.