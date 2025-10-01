CorMedix Inc (CRMD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CRMD is at 1.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CRMD is 69.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.93% of that float. The average trading volume for CRMD on October 01, 2025 was 3.27M shares.

CRMD stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) has dropped by -3.10% compared to previous close of $11.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that – Enrollment Completed in Ongoing Phase III ReSPECT Study in Prophylaxis of Fungal Infections in Adult Patients Undergoing Allogeneic Blood and Marrow Transplant –

CRMD’s Market Performance

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) has seen a 0.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -23.02% decline in the past month and a -2.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.03% for CRMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.76% for CRMD’s stock, with a 2.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CRMD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CRMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on June 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

D. Boral Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CRMD, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

CRMD Trading at -8.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -18.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRMD fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.95. In addition, CorMedix Inc saw 40.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRMD starting from DUNTON ALAN W, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $13.13 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, DUNTON ALAN W now owns 40,250 shares of CorMedix Inc, valued at $131,300 using the latest closing price.

Todisco Joseph, the Chief Executive Officer of CorMedix Inc, sold 50,000 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that Todisco Joseph is holding 509,496 shares at $650,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41% for the present operating margin

0.96% for the gross margin

The net margin for CorMedix Inc stands at 0.42%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%. Equity return is now at value 38.35%, with 32.97% for asset returns.

Based on CorMedix Inc (CRMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 69.99. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1344.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$18.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CorMedix Inc (CRMD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.