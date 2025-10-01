Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for SID is 1.33B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On October 01, 2025, the average trading volume of SID was 2.76M shares.

SID stock’s latest price update

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.33% compared to its previous closing price of $1.5. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-01 that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Antonio Marco Campos Rabello – CFO, Executive Director of Finance & Investor Relations and Member of Executive Board Benjamin Steinbruch – President of Executive Board, CEO & Director Helena Guerra – Corporate Participant Luis Fernando Barbosa Martinez – Executive Director of Commercial, Logistics, Steel, Cement & Spl Sales and Member of Exe. Board Conference Call Participants Caio Burger Ribeiro – BofA Securities, Research Division Daniel Sasson – Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.

SID’s Market Performance

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) has experienced a 0.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.64% rise in the past month, and a 1.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for SID. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.69% for SID’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SID

Itau BBA gave a rating of “Underperform” to SID, setting the target price at $2.30 in the report published on July 10th of the previous year.

SID Trading at 7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +10.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4950. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR saw -37.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value -15.57%, with -2.24% for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.28 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.