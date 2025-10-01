CIENA Corp (CIEN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CIENA Corp (NYSE: CIEN) is above average at 154.52x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CIEN is 138.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CIEN on October 01, 2025 was 2.36M shares.

CIEN stock’s latest price update

CIENA Corp (NYSE: CIEN)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.70% in comparison to its previous close of $145.67, however, the company has experienced a 8.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-26 that Does Ciena (CIEN) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

CIEN’s Market Performance

CIEN’s stock has risen by 8.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 59.85% and a quarterly rise of 88.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for CIENA Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.22% for CIEN’s stock, with a 76.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $175 based on the research report published on September 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIEN reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for CIEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 05th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to CIEN, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on July 08th of the current year.

CIEN Trading at 37.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +58.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN rose by +8.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.53. In addition, CIENA Corp saw 142.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from Cumello Joseph, who sold 1,863 shares at the price of $141.14 back on Sep 26 ’25. After this action, Cumello Joseph now owns 43,531 shares of CIENA Corp, valued at $262,940 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for CIENA Corp stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 4.96%, with 2.49% for asset returns.

Based on CIENA Corp (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $324.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CIENA Corp (CIEN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.