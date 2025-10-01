Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTRI is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CTRI is 77.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTRI on October 01, 2025 was 1.84M shares.

CTRI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Centuri Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTRI) has surged by 5.12% when compared to previous closing price of $21.17, but the company has seen a 4.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $CTRI–Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTRI) (“Centuri” or the “Company”), a leading, North American utility infrastructure services company, today announced nearly $400 million in customer awards. The awards leverage Centuri’s core capabilities and demonstrate continued market capture across the United States’ utility and energy sectors. Approximately 70% of the new awards value represents project awards and a new master service agreement (MSA), with the remaining value relate.

CTRI’s Market Performance

CTRI’s stock has risen by 4.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.61% and a quarterly rise of 1.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.41% for Centuri Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.81% for CTRI’s stock, with a 11.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CTRI by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for CTRI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16 based on the research report published on October 07, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTRI reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for CTRI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 30th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CTRI, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

CTRI Trading at 4.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +7.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRI rose by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.85. In addition, Centuri Holdings Inc saw 44.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRI starting from Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., who sold 27,362,210 shares at the price of $19.60 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. now owns 0 shares of Centuri Holdings Inc, valued at $536,299,316 using the latest closing price.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of Centuri Holdings Inc, sold 18,823,500 shares at $19.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11 ’25, which means that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is holding 27,362,210 shares at $367,058,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.08% for the gross margin

The net margin for Centuri Holdings Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value -0.59%, with -0.15% for asset returns.

Based on Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $241.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.