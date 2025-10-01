Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU): A Technical Analysis

Centerra Gold Inc (NYSE: CGAU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07x compared to its average ratio. CGAU has 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CGAU is 199.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CGAU on October 01, 2025 was 1.50M shares.

CGAU stock’s latest price update

The stock of Centerra Gold Inc (NYSE: CGAU) has increased by 5.35% when compared to last closing price of $10.73.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Centerra Gold remains a Strong Buy, supported by robust financials, significant liquidity, and growth opportunities. CGAU faces near-term production headwinds and higher costs, but new projects like Goldfield and Kemess offer substantial future growth potential. The company is debt-free, holds $522 million in cash, and has $922 million in liquidity, enabling organic funding for expansion and potential for more acquisitions.

CGAU’s Market Performance

Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU) has seen a 15.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 33.62% gain in the past month and a 52.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for CGAU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.89% for CGAU’s stock, with a 63.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CGAU Trading at 37.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGAU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +33.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGAU rose by +15.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.51. In addition, Centerra Gold Inc saw 52.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CGAU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Centerra Gold Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 4.38%, with 3.27% for asset returns.

Based on Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 14.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $393.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.