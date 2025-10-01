Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (CPRX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CPRX stock has gone up by 9.64%, with a monthly gain of 5.16% and a quarterly surge of 0.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.21% for CPRX’s stock, with a -2.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) Right Now?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.10x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CPRX is 111.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.76% of that float. On October 01, 2025, the average trading volume of CPRX was 1.47M shares.

CPRX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) has jumped by 9.64% compared to previous close of $19.7. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Catalyst” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing and commercializing novel medicines for people living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to $200 million of shares of Catalyst’s outstanding common stock between October 1, 2025, and December 31, 2026.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CPRX by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CPRX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $28 based on the research report published on February 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPRX reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for CPRX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 18th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CPRX, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on March 07th of the previous year.

CPRX Trading at 6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +8.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX rose by +9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.96. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 10.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from Elsbernd Brian, who sold 30,000 shares at the price of $20.30 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Elsbernd Brian now owns 271,039 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $609,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.44% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 0.37%. The total capital return value is set at 0.28%. Equity return is now at value 28.49%, with 24.87% for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 91.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $232.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.