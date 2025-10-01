Castellum Inc (CTM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Castellum Inc (AMEX: CTM) has increased by 0.46% when compared to last closing price of $1.09.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-05 that Castellum, Inc.’s Q2 results confirm my bullish thesis: organic growth, improving profitability, and a stronger balance sheet are all materializing as expected. The company posted 22% year-over-year revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA, signaling a shift toward sustainable profitability and operational leverage. Balance sheet improvements from the recent equity raise and debt reduction provide flexibility for growth and reduce downside risk for investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Castellum Inc (AMEX: CTM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CTM is at -4.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CTM is 64.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.63% of that float. The average trading volume for CTM on October 01, 2025 was 2.68M shares.

CTM’s Market Performance

CTM’s stock has seen a -11.69% decrease for the week, with a -3.95% drop in the past month and a -3.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.29% for Castellum Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.77% for CTM’s stock, with a 2.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTM Trading at -3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTM fell by -12.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +271.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1145. In addition, Castellum Inc saw 534.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTM starting from WRIGHT JAY O, who sold 50,000 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Sep 16 ’25. After this action, WRIGHT JAY O now owns 7,743,973 shares of Castellum Inc, valued at $55,500 using the latest closing price.

WRIGHT JAY O, the General Counsel, Secretary of Castellum Inc, sold 50,000 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15 ’25, which means that WRIGHT JAY O is holding 7,793,973 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Castellum Inc stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.13%. Equity return is now at value -25.15%, with -15.12% for asset returns.

Based on Castellum Inc (CTM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$6.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Castellum Inc (CTM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.