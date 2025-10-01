Capstone Holding Corp (CAPS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CAPS is 1.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.14% of that float. On October 01, 2025, the average trading volume of CAPS was 2.00M shares.

CAPS stock’s latest price update

Capstone Holding Corp (NASDAQ: CAPS)’s stock price has plunge by 8.36%relation to previous closing price of $1.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.04% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that Transaction Strengthens Balance Sheet and Improves Position for Accretive M&A NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Capstone Holding Corp.(“Capstone” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CAPS), a national building products distribution platform, today announced the exchange of $1.9 million in debt by a related party for a newly issued series of non-convertible preferred equity. This strategic deleveraging retires 100% of the targeted debt and lowers 2026 interest expense by more than $170k.

CAPS’s Market Performance

Capstone Holding Corp (CAPS) has seen a 10.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.30% gain in the past month and a -6.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.83% for CAPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.20% for CAPS’s stock, with a -73.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CAPS Trading at 7.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares surge +19.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAPS rose by +8.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2755. In addition, Capstone Holding Corp saw -93.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Capstone Holding Corp stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -12.98%, with -6.61% for asset returns.

Based on Capstone Holding Corp (CAPS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$0.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -11.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Capstone Holding Corp (CAPS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.