Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CAPR stock has gone up by 23.91%, with a monthly gain of 21.17% and a quarterly plunge of -23.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.29% for Capricor Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.68% for CAPR’s stock, with a -28.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) Right Now?

CAPR has 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CAPR is 40.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 30.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAPR on October 01, 2025 was 1.90M shares.

CAPR stock’s latest price update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR)’s stock price has increased by 6.38% compared to its previous closing price of $7.21. However, the company has seen a 23.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-29 that Capricor Therapeutics is advancing deramiocel (CAP-1002) for DMD cardiomyopathy, with a BLA resubmission and HOPE-3 topline data expected by 2026. CAPR’s therapy addresses a critical unmet need in non-ambulatory DMD patients, offering a unique mechanism and favorable safety profile compared to gene therapies like Elevidys. Strong regulatory designations, strategic partnerships, and a robust cash position support ongoing R&D, despite elevated burn and recent FDA setbacks.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAPR stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for CAPR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CAPR in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $20 based on the research report published on June 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAPR reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for CAPR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 26th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CAPR, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

CAPR Trading at 9.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.46%, as shares surge +21.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAPR rose by +23.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.52. In addition, Capricor Therapeutics Inc saw -22.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.48% for the present operating margin

0.91% for the gross margin

The net margin for Capricor Therapeutics Inc stands at -5.22%. The total capital return value is set at -0.7%. Equity return is now at value -120.15%, with -81.44% for asset returns.

Based on Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -10.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$41.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 225.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.