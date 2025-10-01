Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) has gone up by 6.64% for the week, with a 38.24% rise in the past month and a 10.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.35% for CSIQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.37% for CSIQ’s stock, with a 27.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSIQ is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CSIQ is 45.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.26% of that float. On October 01, 2025, CSIQ’s average trading volume was 1.49M shares.

CSIQ stock’s latest price update

The stock of Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has increased by 5.90% when compared to last closing price of $13.04.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. youtube.com reported 2025-10-01 that Welcome to the Green Stock News brief for Wednesday October 1st. Here are today’s top headlines: Canadian Solar’s (NASDAQ: CSIQ) e-STORAGE has signed agreements in Ontario to deliver 420 MW / 2,122 MWh of new battery storage capacity.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSIQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSIQ stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for CSIQ by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CSIQ in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $9 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSIQ reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for CSIQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 17th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to CSIQ, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

CSIQ Trading at 17.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares surge +39.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ rose by +6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.97. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc saw -14.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -0.25%, with -0.05% for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $556.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at -192.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.