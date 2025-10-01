Cal-Maine Foods, Inc (CALM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) has dropped by -3.02% compared to previous close of $94.1. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-10-01 that U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 200 points on Wednesday.

Is It Worth Investing in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) Right Now?

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CALM is 0.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CALM is 42.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CALM on October 01, 2025 was 911.70K shares.

CALM’s Market Performance

CALM’s stock has seen a -6.13% decrease for the week, with a -21.33% drop in the past month and a -11.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.77% for CALM’s stock, with a -9.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CALM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CALM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CALM by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CALM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $110 based on the research report published on August 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CALM reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for CALM stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 06th, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CALM, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 25th of the previous year.

CALM Trading at -15.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -15.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALM fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.53. In addition, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc saw 22.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALM starting from BAKER ADOLPHUS B, who sold 1,147,350 shares at the price of $90.60 back on Apr 17 ’25. After this action, BAKER ADOLPHUS B now owns 230,570 shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, valued at $103,949,910 using the latest closing price.

BAKER ADOLPHUS B, the Board Chair of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, sold 140,266 shares at $90.60 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17 ’25, which means that BAKER ADOLPHUS B is holding 1,319,034 shares at $12,708,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc stands at 0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.55%. Equity return is now at value 55.96%, with 46.03% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.7 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc (CALM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.