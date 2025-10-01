Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.43% in relation to its previous close of $140.08. However, the company has experienced a 6.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-28 that TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, “Eisai”) and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB, Corporate headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts, CEO: Christopher A. Viehbacher, “Biogen”) announced today that humanized anti-soluble aggregated amyloid-beta (Aβ) monoclonal antibody “LEQEMBI®” (brand name in China: “乐意保®”, generic name: lecanemab) has been approved for once every four weeks intravenous (IV) maintenance dosing by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China.

Is It Worth Investing in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) is above average at 14.00x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 18 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for BIIB is 146.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BIIB on October 01, 2025 was 1.49M shares.

BIIB’s Market Performance

BIIB’s stock has seen a 6.26% increase for the week, with a 4.77% rise in the past month and a 9.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for Biogen Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.18% for BIIB’s stock, with a 8.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIIB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIIB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BIIB by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BIIB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $190 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIIB reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for BIIB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2025.

BIIB Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIIB rose by +7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.84. In addition, Biogen Inc saw -24.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIIB starting from Singhal Priya, who sold 517 shares at the price of $133.55 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Singhal Priya now owns 5,772 shares of Biogen Inc, valued at $69,045 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for Biogen Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 9.13%, with 5.55% for asset returns.

Based on Biogen Inc (BIIB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.83 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Biogen Inc (BIIB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.