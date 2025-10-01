Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ: BGFV)’s stock price has soared by 0.33% in relation to previous closing price of $1.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-26 that EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (Nasdaq: BGFV) (“Big 5”), a leading sporting goods retailer, today announced that, at a special meeting of its stockholders held on September 26, 2025 (the “Special Meeting”), Big 5 stockholders voted to approve the Company’s acquisition by WSG Merger LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Worldwide Golf Group (“Worldwide”). Big 5 will file a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting the final voting results of the Special Meeting. Upon completion of the transaction, expected to be on or about September 30, 2025, Big 5 will become a privately held company and shares of Big 5 common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

Is It Worth Investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ: BGFV) Right Now?

BGFV has 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BGFV is 21.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BGFV on October 01, 2025 was 203.14K shares.

BGFV’s Market Performance

BGFV stock saw an increase of 3.19% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.03% and a quarterly increase of 2.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.75% for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.92% for BGFV’s stock, with a 9.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGFV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGFV stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for BGFV by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for BGFV in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $9.50 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BGFV reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for BGFV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to BGFV, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

BGFV Trading at 1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGFV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGFV rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4175. In addition, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp saw -31.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BGFV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.17%. Equity return is now at value -51.44%, with -14.39% for asset returns.

Based on Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -30.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$36.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 84.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.