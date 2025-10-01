Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) has seen a -6.81% decrease in the past week, with a 13.75% gain in the past month, and a 24.12% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for ACLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.26% for ACLS stock, with a simple moving average of 34.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) is above average at 18.51x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ACLS is 30.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACLS on October 01, 2025 was 495.35K shares.

ACLS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) has decreased by -7.27% when compared to last closing price of $97.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.81% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) and Veeco Instruments Inc. is fair to Axcelis shareholders. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Axcelis shareholders are expected to own approximately 58% of the combined company. Halper Sadeh encourages Axcelis shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (21.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACLS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ACLS by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ACLS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $50 based on the research report published on April 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to ACLS, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on May 03rd of the previous year.

ACLS Trading at 9.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +14.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLS fell by -7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.75. In addition, Axcelis Technologies Inc saw -15.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLS starting from KURTZWEIL JOHN T, who sold 1,682 shares at the price of $61.93 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, KURTZWEIL JOHN T now owns 35,050 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc, valued at $104,166 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Axcelis Technologies Inc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 16.19%, with 12.14% for asset returns.

Based on Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 29.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $251.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.