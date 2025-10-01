ASML Holding NV (ASML) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) has surged by 1.79% when compared to previous closing price of $968.09, but the company has seen a 4.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. barrons.com reported 2025-10-01 that ASML stock has gained more than 30% in the past month. UBS analysts see grounds for the rally to continue.

Is It Worth Investing in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) Right Now?

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.76x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for ASML is 393.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On October 01, 2025, the average trading volume of ASML was 1.79M shares.

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML stock saw an increase of 4.07% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 35.76% and a quarterly increase of 23.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for ASML Holding NV (ASML). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.28% for ASML stock, with a simple moving average of 32.52% for the last 200 days.

ASML Trading at 24.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.82% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +33.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML rose by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $885.50. In addition, ASML Holding NV saw 17.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.35% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding NV stands at 0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.43%. Equity return is now at value 56.14%, with 21.25% for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding NV (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13998.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.12 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.