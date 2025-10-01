Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.56% compared to its previous closing price of $59.61. However, the company has seen a -0.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that LEADING AMERICAN MANUFACTURER CONTINUES TO DELIVER ON $300 MILLION COMMITMENT TO U.S. FACILITIES AND PEOPLE, EXPANDING PRODUCTION OF MICHELOB ULTRA, THE #1 TOP-SELLING & FASTEST GROWING BEER IN U.S. LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD), a leading American manufacturer and maker of Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, and Cutwater Spirits, today announced a new $7.4 million investment in its Los Angeles, CA Brewery.

Is It Worth Investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) is 16.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BUD is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BUD is 1.73B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On October 01, 2025, BUD’s average trading volume was 2.38M shares.

BUD’s Market Performance

BUD’s stock has seen a -0.36% decrease for the week, with a -3.41% drop in the past month and a -14.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.08% for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.25% for BUD’s stock, with a -2.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BUD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BUD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BUD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BUD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $88 based on the research report published on May 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BUD Trading at -3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.13. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR saw -10.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 8.97%, with 3.38% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $20.25 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.