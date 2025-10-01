Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)

The 36-month beta value for TMQ is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TMQ is 99.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume of TMQ on October 01, 2025 was 530.18K shares.

TMQ stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ) has jumped by 9.05% compared to previous close of $2.1. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) (“Trilogy Metals”, “Trilogy” or the “Company”) announces its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2025.

TMQ’s Market Performance

TMQ’s stock has risen by 8.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 41.36% and a quarterly rise of 65.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.75% for Trilogy Metals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.98% for TMQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 52.29% for the last 200 days.

TMQ Trading at 25.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +41.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMQ rose by +8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.06. In addition, Trilogy Metals Inc saw 372.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMQ starting from Hensley William L. Iggiagruk, who sold 50,000 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Jul 30 ’25. After this action, Hensley William L. Iggiagruk now owns 143,638 shares of Trilogy Metals Inc, valued at $87,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-948.63% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Trilogy Metals Inc stands at -1132.65%. The total capital return value is set at -0.06%. Equity return is now at value -7.00%, with -6.97% for asset returns.

Based on Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -16.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$8.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43868.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 63.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.