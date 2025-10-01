Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Galaxy Payroll Group Ltd (GLXG)

The 36-month beta value for GLXG is also noteworthy at -2.35.

The average trading volume of GLXG on October 01, 2025 was 54.80K shares.

GLXG stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Galaxy Payroll Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GLXG) has jumped by 25.78% compared to previous close of $3.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2024-10-15 that Hong Kong, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (the “Company” or “GLXG”), a reputable payroll outsourcing service, employment service and consultancy and market research service provider based in Hong Kong, today announced that it closed the sales of an additional 262,500 ordinary shares of the Company, representing full exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option granted in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”, together with such over-allotment closing, the “Offering”), at the IPO price of $4 per share, less underwriting discounts. As a result, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $1,050,000 in addition to the previously announced IPO gross proceeds of $7,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

GLXG’s Market Performance

GLXG’s stock has fallen by -2.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.40% and a quarterly drop of -12.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.96% for Galaxy Payroll Group Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.04% for GLXG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.60% for the last 200 days.

GLXG Trading at -9.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.84%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLXG rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.15. In addition, Galaxy Payroll Group Ltd saw -91.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Galaxy Payroll Group Ltd stands at -0.16%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value -17.94%, with -11.24% for asset returns.

Based on Galaxy Payroll Group Ltd (GLXG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -73.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Galaxy Payroll Group Ltd (GLXG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.