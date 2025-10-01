Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)

The 36-month beta value for CCCC is also noteworthy at 2.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CCCC is 59.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.90% of that float. The average trading volume of CCCC on October 01, 2025 was 1.65M shares.

CCCC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) has jumped by 0.94% compared to previous close of $2.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science, today announced that it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will supply elranatamab (ELREXFIO®), a B-cell maturation antigen CD3 targeted bispecific antibody (BCMAxCD3 bispecific), to C4T for its upcoming Phase 1b trial.

CCCC’s Market Performance

CCCC’s stock has fallen by -7.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.73% and a quarterly rise of 47.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.69% for C4 Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.59% for CCCC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CCCC by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for CCCC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $8 based on the research report published on September 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCCC reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CCCC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 15th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CCCC, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

CCCC Trading at -11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares sank -11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCC fell by -6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, C4 Therapeutics Inc saw -61.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCC starting from Boyle Scott N, who sold 669 shares at the price of $3.15 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, Boyle Scott N now owns 107,805 shares of C4 Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,107 using the latest closing price.

Boyle Scott N, the Chief Business Officer of C4 Therapeutics Inc, sold 490 shares at $3.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14 ’25, which means that Boyle Scott N is holding 110,842 shares at $1,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.61% for the present operating margin

0.89% for the gross margin

The net margin for C4 Therapeutics Inc stands at -3.26%. The total capital return value is set at -0.49%. Equity return is now at value -52.99%, with -32.93% for asset returns.

Based on C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$103.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.06.

Conclusion

In summary, C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.