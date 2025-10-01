Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ABR) is above average at 13.89x. The 36-month beta value for ABR is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ABR is 184.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.03% of that float. The average trading volume of ABR on October 01, 2025 was 2.44M shares.

ABR stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ABR) has increased by 0.49% when compared to last closing price of $12.21.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $12.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day.

ABR’s Market Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) has experienced a 2.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.05% rise in the past month, and a 10.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for ABR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.19% for ABR’s stock, with a 3.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABR

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABR reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for ABR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to ABR, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on July 24th of the previous year.

ABR Trading at 4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABR rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.89. In addition, Arbor Realty Trust Inc saw -21.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABR starting from Green William C, who purchased 13,821 shares at the price of $9.45 back on Jun 03 ’25. After this action, Green William C now owns 192,618 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc, valued at $130,608 using the latest closing price.

Friedman David Erwin, the CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod of Arbor Realty Trust Inc, purchased 4,500 shares at $8.74 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Friedman David Erwin is holding 68,413 shares at $39,319 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.66% for the present operating margin

0.92% for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbor Realty Trust Inc stands at 0.28%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 7.09%, with 1.54% for asset returns.

Based on Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.18 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 9.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.