Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Alcon Inc (ALC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alcon Inc (NYSE: ALC) is above average at 34.46x. The 36-month beta value for ALC is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ALC is 489.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. The average trading volume of ALC on October 01, 2025 was 1.97M shares.

ALC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alcon Inc (NYSE: ALC) has dropped by -0.34% compared to previous close of $74.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that GENEVA & LAKE FOREST, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) (“STAAR”), the manufacturer of the Implantable Collamer® Lens (ICL), today announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (HSR), in connection with Alcon’s acquisition of STAAR, expired at 11:59 p.m. ET on September 29, 2025. As previously announced,.

ALC’s Market Performance

ALC’s stock has fallen by -0.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.12% and a quarterly drop of -16.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.41% for Alcon Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.49% for ALC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALC

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ALC, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

ALC Trading at -9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares sank -5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALC fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.94. In addition, Alcon Inc saw -25.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcon Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 4.98%, with 3.51% for asset returns.

Based on Alcon Inc (ALC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.68 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Alcon Inc (ALC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.