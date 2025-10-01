AAR Corp (AIR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for AAR Corp (NYSE: AIR) is above average at 105.02x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AIR is 35.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AIR on October 01, 2025 was 459.99K shares.

AIR stock’s latest price update

AAR Corp (NYSE: AIR)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.17% in comparison to its previous close of $89.67, however, the company has experienced a 1.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-10-01 that U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 200 points on Wednesday.

AIR’s Market Performance

AIR’s stock has risen by 1.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.00% and a quarterly rise of 17.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.33% for AAR Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.21% for AIR’s stock, with a 23.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for AIR by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for AIR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $83 based on the research report published on January 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to AIR, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

AIR Trading at 8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIR rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.40. In addition, AAR Corp saw 28.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIR starting from Holmes John McClain III, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $71.70 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, Holmes John McClain III now owns 298,603 shares of AAR Corp, valued at $716,994 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for AAR Corp stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 2.35%, with 1.01% for asset returns.

Based on AAR Corp (AIR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $169.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AAR Corp (AIR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.