3M Co (MMM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) has increased by 0.49% when compared to last closing price of $155.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 3M has joined the next-generation semiconductor packaging consortium JOINT3, an effort to bring together global leaders in semiconductor materials, equipment and design.

Is It Worth Investing in 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) Right Now?

3M Co (NYSE: MMM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69x compared to its average ratio. MMM has 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for MMM is 532.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MMM on October 01, 2025 was 3.31M shares.

MMM’s Market Performance

The stock of 3M Co (MMM) has seen a 0.87% increase in the past week, with a 1.09% rise in the past month, and a 1.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for MMM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.45% for MMM’s stock, with a 6.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MMM by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for MMM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $170 based on the research report published on January 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMM reach a price target of $184. The rating they have provided for MMM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 13th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to MMM, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

MMM Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMM rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.23. In addition, 3M Co saw 13.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMM starting from 3M CO, who sold 8,800,000 shares at the price of $73.45 back on Aug 15 ’25. After this action, 3M CO now owns 25,569,190 shares of 3M Co, valued at $646,360,000 using the latest closing price.

Goralski Christian T JR, the Group President of 3M Co, sold 6,165 shares at $150.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07 ’25, which means that Goralski Christian T JR is holding 2,900 shares at $925,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for 3M Co stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 96.00%, with 9.68% for asset returns.

Based on 3M Co (MMM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.22 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 3M Co (MMM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.